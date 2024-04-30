John McGlynn: Falkirk manager shortlisted for PFA Scotland Manager of the Year Award

Falkirk manager John McGlynn has been nominated for the PFA Scotland Manager of the Year Award after leading the Bairns to the League One title in style (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk gaffer John McGlynn will go up against two Premiership bosses for the PFA Scotland Manager of the Year Award after being named on the three-man shortlist produced by The Managers and Coaches Association of Scotland.

There will be a non-Old Firm winner for the first time in five years with Kilmarnock’s Derek McInnes and Dundee’s Tony Docherty the other two nominees. They’ve both led their clubs respectively to top six finishes – with both teams also well in the hunt for European football.

Bairns boss McGlynn, 62, has led his side to an unbeaten League One campaign heading into the final day of the season this Saturday. Falkirk can make history and become invincibles should they avoid defeat on trophy day.

Falkirk sit on 89 points after 35 matches played, having scored a whopping 94 goals while only conceding 26 times. They are the SPFL’s top goalscorers.

Billy Brown, chairman of the Managers and Coaches Association, said: “I’d like to congratulate all the managers and coaches who’ve been nominated – they’re all extremely worthy candidates and I’m delighted to see them achieve such success this year.

“All three SPFL managers deserve great credit for the jobs they’ve done with the resources at their disposal. Derek won the award a decade ago and seems to be reinvigorated at Kilmarnock, he’s had a terrific season.

“I’ve known John for a long time, firstly as a coach at Musselburgh Windsor before Jim Jefferies and I took him to Hearts all those years ago! I’m really chuffed at what he’s done with Falkirk, it’s amazing to go through nearly an entire season unbeaten.

“For Tony in his first job as a manager to get Dundee into the top six, he should be really proud. I watched them several times in person this season and they’ve been great to watch. I couldn’t argue with whoever wins the award."