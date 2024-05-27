John McGlynn: Falkirk invincible boss named as Glen's League One manager of the season

Assistant Paul Smith and Bairns boss John McGlynn (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

Falkirk manager John McGlynn has been named Glen’s League One manager of the season after leading the Bairns to a stunning invincible league season.

The Westfield side went unbeaten over 36 matches to cruise to the third tier title, finally earning Falkirk promotion back to the Championship after a five-year exodus.

Ex-Hearts and Raith Rovers gaffer McGlynn, 62, already picked up the PFA Scotland manager’s top prize last month after being recognised by fellow bosses across the SPFL for the remarkable 12-month turnaround from last season’s crushing play-off semi-final disappointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I am delighted to win this award, it’s been a phenomenal season and it’s really been a team effort,” McGlynn beamed.

"This award belongs to the assistant manager Paul Smith, all the coaching staff, the backroom staff, and of course, the players who have gone above and beyond this season reaching invincible status. They really have been incredible.

“Everyone has played their part, including the fans who have backed us tremendously all season. They’ve been a big factor in our success this season.

“Once again, really pleased and grateful to receive this award and hopefully we can continue our success into the Championship next season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Matthews, chief executive officer of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, added: “John McGlynn has proven he is a true stalwart in Scottish football.

"Under his leadership, Falkirk maintained an outstanding, unbeaten performance all throughout the season, refusing to concede to the pressure of other clubs competing in the challenging League One contest.

“The club’s performance in April secured them the league title with a 5-1 victory over Cove Rangers, and a 2-0 away win over Hamilton Academical.

"With no defeats and having scored the most goals out of any SPFL club, Falkirk FC has truly thrived this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My congratulations go to John and his coaching staff for all their efforts.