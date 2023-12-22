John McGlynn: Falkirk have achieved nothing yet despite strong start to League One season
The Bairns are three points clear at the top of League One after last weekend’s 3-1 win at title rivals Hamilton Accies, but McGlynn says complacency can creep in at any time throughout the campaign.
“We need to keep our feet on the ground, that is the key thing for me,” he said ahead of the Annan Athletic clash. “We have a tough trip now down to Annan Athletic this weekend. I’ve been down to Galabank in recent years and isn’t an easy to go by any means. Over the years Annan have had some excellent results down there.
“But if we show what we have shown in every game this season then we certainly have enough in our armoury to win the game but I think one will be more about attitude and staying focused. We are nearing the halfway stage now but we aren’t even there yet.
“We can’t get carried away as such. We’ve achieved nothing yet. All we have done is put ourselves in a good position but that is it. It comes down to hard work because we know that we have threats in our team that can hurt anyone. Last week we showed that we can defend well too.
“We have so much motivation. Motivation to stay at the top of the table, motivation to keep this run going, motivation to win the league. But the other teams have motivation too, make no mistake about that, we are the team that you want to beat.”
Falkirk can make it 22 matches unbeaten in all competitions if they avoid defeat on Saturday – and that would put them one more positive result off the club’s current unbeaten record, which stretches back to 1994.