John McGlynn: Falkirk boss hails his team for a 'professional' display as they hit Wick for six in the Scottish Cup

A double from Gary Oliver and goals from Rumarn Burrell, Craig McGuffie, Coll Donaldson and Brad McKay sealed progression into the next round.

“I was very pleased because the tie was a potential banana skin,” McGlynn told the Falkirk Herald. “The conditions were a real leveller. The wind made it a game of two halves and we dealt with that aspect of the match very well, we took advantage when we had it with us. Against it in the first half we still managed to make sure we went in at the break ahead.

"In the end, the quality of our side showed and we ran out convincing winners. Being in the draw was all that mattered and it was a really professional performance. Gary (Oliver) came on and grabbed a few goals, Rumarn got back on the scoresheet, Craig (McGuffie) had a great strike and our defenders even scored a couple.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn on the touchline against Wick Academy (Pics by Michael Gillen)

”It was a five-and-a-half-hour journey, but that is Scottish Cup football. We knew it would be a tough start to the game and that Wick wouldn’t be an easy team to break down. I have to once again than the Falkirk supporters too, they seem to be everywhere. I am sure they made a great weekend or day of it because it was a novelty tie to a certain extent. The amount of fans that made the trip was incredible.”

McGlynn also raved about the performance of Rangers loanee Kai Kennedy.

The winger, 20, assisted three of the Bairns five second-half goals - with them all coming from pinpoint deliveries.

“His set-play delivery was absolutely outstanding,” McGlynn said. “Even with the chances we didn’t score from, his final ball was spot-on. Everything was bang on the money and the areas he got the ball into made it impossible for Wick to defend them.

The boss hailed Kai Kennedy's performance

“Kai didn’t manage to get a goal but he really played his part in the win and he is a player I know very well. He was injured when he first came here and that was obviously a blow for everyone.”

