John McGlynn: Falkirk boss gives positive update on missing trio and explains quick substitutions during Wick clash

The Bairns made it into the fourth round with ease despite travelling without Ryan Williamson, Juan Alegria and top-goalscorer Callumn Morrison.

He told the Falkirk Herald post-match: “Juan allegedly had the flu and he called off on Thursday. I say allegedly because the younger generation say they have flu, but they actually have the man-flu in reality!

"That was him out then on Friday morning Callumn reported to us that he had a sickness bug so that ruled him out.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn shouts on instructions during the win in Wick (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"Ryan was a little bit different. His missus is due to give birth soon and with the length of the journey and all the contributing factors, we didn’t want to take any chances. I was very confident with what I had available.”

The boss on the day hooked Ola Lawal and Rumarn Burrell shortly after they both

received yellow cards.

McGlynn explained: “In the cup the yellow card accumulation can affect you further down the line. We don’t want to be missing pl ayers for silly bookings and in the match scenario it made real sense.

"We knew that in Wick’s previous two games, the opposition went down to ten men and we factored that in too. That is what you do as a manager, you prepare properly. I don’t think that was coincidence and they seemed to be quite keen to make the referee aware of any fouls.”

Finally, McGlynn also confirmed Gary Oliver is the first choice for any spot-kicks.

The former Morton man netted from the penalty spot against Wick, in what was amazingly Falkirk’s first spot-kick this season outwith penalty shoot-outs.