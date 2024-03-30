John McGlynn: Falkirk boss full of praise for unbeaten champions who have 'blown everyone away' this season

MONTROSE, SCOTLAND - MARCH 30: Falkirk manager John McGlynn celebrates with Liam Henderson during a cinch League One match between Montrose and Falkirk at Links Park Stadium, on March 30, 2024, in Montrose, Scotland. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

Second-placed Hamilton Accies’ draw at home to Queen of the South sealed the third tier trophy for the Bairns - who now head into the final five matches of the campaign unbeaten and looking to create more history.

“What a way to do it,” McGlynn beamed. “We scored four down at Dumfries against Queens recently and I did think that a doing was coming for someone because of how we play.

“We ran riot. I have so much respect for Montrose and Stewart Petrie, they caught us at the worst time.

“It has been a long time coming. The five years shows you that it isn’t easy to get out of League One.

“But we’ve shown this season that it can be done with the same budget as those before me.

“And we’ve blown everyone away. It is a great credit to everyone involved.

“We’ve got five games to go now and we want to continue our unbeaten run. We won’t take our foot off the gas.

“We’ve come this far now so why not?”

Falkirk surged into an early lead through striker Ross MacIver and didn’t look back as they put on a show.

Aidan Nesbitt slotted home with Raith Rovers’ loanee Ethan Ross making it three just after the half hour mark.

In the second half, MacIver and Nesbitt grabbed early doubles with Alfredo Agyeman and Ryan Shanley sending the Bairns into seventh heaven.

“I can’t compliment the players highly enough,” McGlynn added. “It was a great performance.

“Of course, the pressure was off us after the Hamilton Accies result.

“The guys played with a freedom tonight and you could see that - we played some excellent football and scored some great goals.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the club as a whole. Over the whole season; the fans, the backroom team, the directors, the fans, everyone has pulled together.

“It was a big challenge coming to Falkirk. Last season was great, we got to a Scottish Cup semi-final.