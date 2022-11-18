John McGlynn: Falkirk boss confirms Ryan Williamson is set to return against Clyde

The Bully Wee are playing in South Lanarkshire this season, and will be looking to cause another upset this weekend after picking up a point at East End Park last time out against the Pars.

"We need to try and go on a run,” McGlynn said ahead of the match. “In this small period two points have been clawed back out of the seven so we need to do our bit now to catch up with Dunfermline. We need to put the pressure on. This weekend will of course be tough.

"Jim Duffy has organised the team in a very short space of time. He is a vastly experienced coach and a great player back in the day. He is a right football man.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn on the touchline during last Saturday's 2-0 victory over Edinburgh (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“Last weekend they were stubborn while carrying a threat against Dunfermline. They had nine corners which shows they got into attacking areas. I don’t think Dunfermline have conceded two goals many times this season. They are second bottom but that doesn’t matter and we need to make sure our numbers are high.

“Clyde will want to sit in a little bit and make it difficult. We have to be alert at the back and we have to play our football.

“Myself and Paul Smith liked Hamilton’s park last year when we were managing in the Championship and I expect us to play good football on it.”

Looking back on last weekend’s 2-0 win over Edinburgh, the boss praised the impact of goalscorers on the day Ola Lawal and Leon McCann.

Last weekend's goalscorers Ola Lawal and Leon McCann at the end of the game (Photo: Michael Gillen)

McGlynn added: “Ola gave us a different threat and a different dimension. He was very creative. He got a little bit of luck with the deflection for the goal but he deserved that break. It took him a while to get going with his fitness and he is gaining knowledge now off the ball and the defensive side of the game.

"You have to do a job with and without the ball in my team. He has had that settling in period now and he is adding that little bit of quality that was probably missing against Dunfermline.

“Leon’s was his first senior goal which I found surprising actually. We have great strength in depth - look at the left back position.

“We have three players in that area who are all good players. Sean Mackie dropped out through illness and on performances alone he didn’t deserve to drop out but Leon came in and did so well.”

Former Bairns boss Jim Duffy is now in the hot seat at Clyde (Photo: Steve Welsh/Getty Images)

On the injury front, the boss confirmed it was likely to be one in and one out of the squad for the trip to Hamilton.

“We are up and down,” McGlynn explained. Ryan Williamson played in a bounce game during the week which lasted an hour. He got an hour which was great in poor weather.

