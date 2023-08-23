John McGlynn: Everything clicked for us during 'relentless' first half against Stirling Albion

Falkirk boss John McGlynn on the the touchline (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The Bairns now sit in second spot unbeaten in League 1 after three matches played on seven points.

On the night, McGlynn’s men were out of sight by the break with goals through well-taken goals by Brad Spencer, Callumn Morrison and Ross MacIver.

"The first half was excellent,” the boss said. “We had some great movements and we got a hell of a lot of crosses into the box. We had three different goalscorers and we really did start on fire – we were relentless and that was really pleasing. Brad (Spencer) had taken his goal really well and it was a great move down that side. Callumn Morrison stuck away the penalty well.

Ross MacIver's goal was the pick of the bunch (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“The real moment of quality was big Ross MacIver’s header – what a fantastic goal. It was such a brilliant ball in from Calvin Miller and his effort at goal was unstoppable. Our intention was to go for it from the start and put them on the back foot. Everything clicked.

"We have to be thankful to Sam Long too because he kept the ball out of our own net. His double save was wonderful. The first one was out of this world, honestly, it was that good. His distribution was top-class too. He didn’t have much to do, but what he did have to do he did well.”

On the spot kick, which was awarded for a handball in the box by Kyle Banner from a corner, McGlynn admits that he isn’t a fan of that sort of contact being given as a foul.

He said: “The way it is right now is that if the ball goes into the box, there is a decent chance of something happening. If it hits a hand it is a penalty. It is one of them, we had it against us up at Cove Rangers last weekend. I think we will get some for us and some against us and you just hope that by the end of the season it levels out.

“I haven’t seen it back yet but I have been told it was a handball by the Stirling Albion player but to be honest I am not a lover of these things. It is isn’t for me.