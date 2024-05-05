John McGlynn crowned PFA Scotland Manager of the Year after leading Falkirk to unbeaten League One season
Falkirk boss John McGlynn has been crowned PFA Scotland Manager of the Year just a day after leading the Bairns to an unbeaten League One campaign.
The Bairns gaffer, 62, was put up for the award alongside Premiership duo Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty after his fellow managers across the SPFL recognised his role in Falkirk’s stunning revival.
Since joining the club after leaving Raith Rovers two years ago, he has led the Bairns to a Scottish Cup semi-final in his first campaign before then going on to lead his side to an invincible League One winning season.
“It’s special to win, spectacular. This means the world to win this award, McGlynn beamed. “For the guys to win the league in invincible fashion is outstanding and I can’t thank the players enough.
"They have delivered every week as results have suggested and I would like to thank my fellow managers for voting for me for this award and my backroom staff including Paul Smith, my assistant manager.
“The icing on the cake is that we almost lost it. We were down to ten men against Kelty and almost lost it against them. We were 3-1 up against Annan and they came back for 3-3. It was a bit nervy yesterday as well being 2-0 down and then coming back in the second half.
“We get a penalty with five minutes to go and who is going to step up but Brad Spencer had taken on the armband and stuck his penalty away. It was a massive relief that we went all the way and created that invincible moment.”
The manager of the year award is chosen via the Managers and Coaches Association of Scotland in partnership with PFA Scotland – with the annual awards night also seeing Falkirk star Callumn Morrison pick up the PFA Scotland League One Player of the Year award.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.