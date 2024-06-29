John McGlynn assesses Falkirk's 'difficult' pre-season friendly win at Dumbarton

Falkirk boss John McGlynn was pleased with his side's comeback win over Dumbarton on Saturday afternoon (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk boss John McGlynn on “difficult” 3-2 pre-season friendly win over Dumbarton and why it was a “good test” for League One winners.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn says his side’s 3-2 comeback win at Dumbarton was a “good test” as he hailed his the mentality shown by his League One-winning invincibles.

The Bairns, who came into the match on the back of a opening closed-doors friendly victory over Cumbernauld Colts, found themselves two goals down after just ten minutes, with Callumn Morrison also failing to covert a penalty kick at 0-0.

But a Calvin Miller strike brought Falkirk back into the match, and second-half finishes from Aidan Nesbitt and Jordan Allan sealed the turnaround to send the visiting crowd home happy.

"We’re going through a process at the moment; we’re trying to get everyone as much gametime as possible,” McGlynn said.

"We had a game on Wednesday night (3-0 win over Cumbernauld Colts) and we switched about players between that match and this one.

“It isn’t really important to win these pre-season matches, it is about fitness, but it is nice to show that mentality that actually you still want to win.

"We went two goals down and we could have thrown in the towel but we responded.

“We were unfortunate to be two goals down. We could have easily been two goals up.

"We miss a penalty and they go up the park and score. We missed big chances and you can’t hide the errors we made.

“But we went on to dominate the match on a tight pitch against a very well-organised Dumbarton team.

"Callumn Morrison could have had a hat-trick, Calvin Miller should have scored more than one.

“I wasn’t concerned by the scoreline at half time.

"After the break our performance was excellent and Aidan Nesbitt scores a great goal to level the match. Jordan Allan did well with his goal too.

Our fitness was good. The 90 minutes showed me that. It really was tricky, the conditions were not the usual pre-season conditions.

"The pitch is a couple of weeks away from being good, the wind was a leveller and it was cold.

“It felt more like a match in December and it was a difficult friendly. It was a good test that was played not in the nature of a friendly.”

It was familiar Falkirk starting line-up with regulars making up the eleven alongside striker Allan, who the second half of last season on loan at Clyde.

But there was a number of key defensive players missing with Coll Donaldson and Leon McCann watching on from the stands, with the latter in a moon boot.

And striker Ross MacIver even filled in a centre-half during the second period, with McGlynn admitted the backline is plagued with injuries.

He said: “That was Liam Henderson’s first game after illness last week. I didn’t want to use him for 90 minutes.

"We are light in numbers at the back with Coll Donaldson and Leon McCann out.

“We had to use Ross MacIver at the back. We had to shuffle the pack.

"Tom and Hendo were very good when they were on the pitch as was Finn Yeats – you know what you get from him.