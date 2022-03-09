Manager Max Christie delighted as Jacobs’ cracker gets Bo'ness United win in cup

Bo'ness United manager Max Christie

BUs boss Max Christie was understandably delighted to see his side book a home fifth round tie against West of Scotland League Conference C outfit Petershill on Wednesday, March 23.

Christie said: “Devon is playing well in centre midfield,” Christie said. “I’m really pleased with him.

"The ball broke loose at the edge of the box and he swept it in, a good finish.

"It was a hard game on a really difficult pitch which had a big slope on it and the surface was bobbly. We did well to win.

"Playing Petershill in the last 16 is a winnable game. We are at a higher level but we’re always respectful of the teams from the west who compete well and tend to be well organised and highly spirited.”

Moving onto Wednesday night’s Lowland League Cup group game at Civil Service Strollers, United took the lead with an early goal by 18-year-old Raith Rovers loanee Kieran Mitchell before the hosts earned a 1-1 draw from the penalty spot after a foul by Greg Skinner, who received a second booking and was sent off.

Christie added: “Kieran is direct, quick, aggressive and doing well, I’m really pleased with him.

“We’ve got Jack Smith in – a new player up front signed from Drumchapel – and we’ve got Kieran too.

"With having Zander Miller out up front was an area we were light on so having those two in is important.

"I thought the penalty decision was a bit harsh but we had the ball deep in their half but gave possession away and they kick it forward, get the penalty and score.

"We’ve got to manage the game a wee bit better than that and I thought Greg was a bit unlucky to be sent off. I thought it was a bit soft.

"It was so difficult on that pitch because it was so bobbly. It was like a tractor had been over it.

"I didn’t think Strollers looked like scoring at all so we’re disappointed because it was a game where we didn't need to do much to see it out.”

Bo’ness continue their Lowland League campaign at home to Caledonian Braves this Saturday.