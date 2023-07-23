'I've offered to pay his fine' - Falkirk loan goalkeeper Sam Long happy to take blame for Partick Thistle leveller

The English stopper, 20, saved three penalties to earn the Bairns a bonus point against Partick Thistle on Saturday in the Viaplay Cup – but it was also his hospital pass that saw teammate Brad Spencer sent off just after the hour mark.

From the resulting free kick, veteran Brian Graham made it a double punishment scoring as his team went on to eventually grab a 2-2 draw late on.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, Long said: “Aflie (Agyeman) got me out of jail with his goal. Their first goal was just one of those moments that happen. When I first looked up to pass to Brad (Spencer) it was on and by the time that I hit the ball and looked up again I could see it wasn’t on at all.

Lincoln City loanee Sam Long in goal for Falkirk against Partick Thistle (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

“When you play the way we want to play, things like that can happen. It is all about how you react and we reacted well. I am of course personally not happy with the goal and I told Brad that I would pay his fine.

"It was nice to save the penalties in the shoot-out and I do enjoy moments like that.”

On the match, he continued: “We were disappointed to not come away with the three points. We dominated for long spells of the game and put a lot into it. We take the two points rather than just the one.

