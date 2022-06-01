'It's the two best teams in the league fighting it out' - Linlithgow Rose boss Gordon Herd bids to win second cup final in seven days against Tranent Juniors this Sunday

Gordon Herd will lead Linlithgow Rose into a second final in seven days

East of Scotland Qualifying Cup winners Rose – who beat Gala Fairydean Rovers 3-1 in the final of this tournament last weekend – finished third in this season’s Premier Division and will now battle it out with the team who finished 12 points ahead of them in the East of Scotland League Cup final at Newtongrange.

Linlithgow boss Gordon Herd said: "I would say it’s the two best teams in the league fighting it out for the league cup so it’s probably quite fitting that it's us versus Tranent and there will be a big crowd there on Sunday.

"They are on a high of winning the league and we’re on a high of winning the East Cup so it could be a tasty wee tie.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“My big thing was getting the players a taste for winning things at Linlithgow because it’s a unique club with unique supporters.”

Linlithgow go into the final without injured Thomas Halleran, but Lewis Payne and Dan Baur are both available again after missing last Sunday’s success over Gala Fairydean as they were cup-tied.

"The squad’s a wee bit beefed up from what it was on Sunday so we’re looking forward to it,” Herd added.