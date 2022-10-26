'It's not good enough' - Bo'ness United boss Max Christie hits out at being denied 'stonewall' penalty in Scottish Cup exit to Auchinleck Talbot

With the BUs level at 1-1 in the second round battle against Ayrshire cracks Auchinleck Talbot after 86 minutes – Michael Gemmell’s sixth minute screamer having been cancelled out by Alistair Park’s angled shot on 53 minutes – referee Ryan Kennedy failed to award a spot kick for a challenge on Bo’ness ace Lennon Walker.

The scoreline remained 1-1 after 90 minutes and following 30 minutes of extra time, with Talbot’s Neil McPherson being red carded for violent conduct in the 120th minute.

But it was the Ayrshire men who booked a trip to Kirkcaldy by winning a penalty shoot-out 5-3, Michael Wardrope striking the winning spot kick with Walker earlier having his effort brilliantly saved by Andrew Leishman.

“I thought we were the better side for the last 45 minutes,” Christie told the Falkirk Herald.

"And we’ve got a stonewall penalty with less than 10 minutes to go for a foul on wee Lennon, who we’ve got on loan from Falkirk.

"He was just tripped up in the box with the ball at his feet and the ref bottled it, the ref doesn’t give it.

"You are just shaking your head. I was shellshocked about the ref.

"Auchinleck are intimidating. Their behaviour is that the manager doesn’t say a word but everybody else, the assistant manager, the kit man, the physio and every sub on the bench shouts and screams at every decision.

"But the referee has just not given the penalty which was really disappointing. It’s not good enough to be honest.

"Apart from that it was a really close game and a good advert for us, going 120 minutes. And it’s a game we were right in and just beaten on penalties.

"A tie at Raith Rovers would have been a great day out for the club and a great income generator.

"I’m not saying we would have scored the penalty but it was a stonewaller.

"Auchinleck are a good side and they have been for many a year but you need the refs to make the decisions against them and be brave to make them.”

Bo’ness, 10th in the Scottish Lowland Football League with 18 points from 13 games, return to league duties this Saturday at 13th placed Gretna 2008.

"Gretna have done well,” Christie said. “They’ve had a really good run including beating Tranent.

"We need to start winning. We have under achieved as far as I’m concerned.

"Saturday there was good and the standards we need, the concentration, the focus, lack of individual errors.