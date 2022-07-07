It's crunch time, says Bairns icon

With John McGlynn now at the helm, Falkirk’s player of the millennium is positive the Bairns can finally win promotion out of Scottish football’s third tier this time around.

“The club have been in a bad place for the last three or four years,” he said. “I think John has got the experience at this level and a higher level to take the club forward.

“I think it’s about time Falkirk started to get motoring back up the divisions again because they’ve been in this division too long.

24-06-2022. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Kilmarnock FC pre-season friendly and opening of the Kevin McAllister Stand, Falkirk Stadium South Stand.. Season 2022 - 2023. Kevin McAllister.

“With John and Paul Smith, hopefully we can kick on and start being a force again a wee bit.”

“It’s a great club with a great support. We shouldn’t be in this division, but we’re in it, so you’ve got to earn the right to get out of it.

“As has been proved in the last three years, you can’t just go out and do it. You’ve got to earn it.

“There’s a lot of big clubs in lower divisions in England and it’s the same up here. You’ve got to work, roll your sleeves up, get on with it and get out of the division you’re in, then take it from there.

“Now is the time to do that, to get back into the championship, and then push on from there.

“It’s been a nightmare to watch, to be honest – not just the results, but the style of football hasn’t been great either.

“The supporters get disillusioned but still they always come out in their numbers and back the team.

“Season ticket sales are quite high as it is. They’ll back their team. You have to show commitment on the pitch.

“I think if John can instil that back into the team, then we’ll have a chance.”

The 59-year-old admitted, though, that he’d accept whatever style of football it takes to get back up to the second tier.

“It’s going to be a tough league, a good league. I think it will be exciting,” he added.

"I don’t know who will be the favourites. That depends on who everyone signs and who’s got the money to bring them in.

“I think every fan wants to see their team playing football but, at the same time, they want to see their team winning.