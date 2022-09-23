'It's a real test for us' - Falkirk manager John McGlynn reckons Bairns face a tough task against Partick Thistle in SPFL Trust Trophy game tonight

Manager John McGlynn has high ambitions for Falkirk (Pic by Michael Gillen)

League 1 Bairns go in as underdogs against Ian McCall’s Championship side and McGlynn knows the scale of the task at hand.

“We know this is a really tough game,” he told The Falkirk Herald. “We are basically playing the number one seeds.

"Partick have got a really good squad so we know we are going to be up against it.

"But it’s a test for us. We did quite well against Dundee recently albeit it was quite a harsh scoreline, 3-0.

"So we think we’re better than that and we’re hoping to test ourselves against Partick.

"We beat Hibs here in the league cup. At home we’ve been very good and we’re looking to try and continue that.

"But we understand that Partick are a very good side and we’ll need to be at our best.”

Despite the league being the obvious priority for Falkirk this season, McGlynn won’t necessarily be resting players against Partick.

He said: “We won’t make many changes. We have picked up a bounce game on Tuesday coming where we will give players minutes in that because we do have some players who have not played an awful lot.

"So that will give us an opportunity to do that.

"We will be playing as strong a squad and a team against Partick as we can.”