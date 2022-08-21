'It's a joy playing in this team' - Falkirk goal hero Gary Oliver happy with attacking style under John McGlynn

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Oliver has scored in Falkirk's last two matches (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Oliver, 27, who joined this summer after leaving Greenock Morton, shot home the vital second goal in Saturday’s 3-0 League 1 win at FC Edinburgh, a week after he’d also found the net in a 3-1 home success over Peterhead.

"Playing in this team is a joy just now,” Oliver told the Falkirk Herald. “It’s really enjoyable, good players round about you and everybody looks confident and wanting to get on the ball.

"Obviously the manager plays good football, something I wanted to progress my career to play good football and enjoy it. That was probably the main reason I came to Falkirk.

"All the boys are still learning how to play the gaffer’s way. We are not there yet but we are starting to put results and performances together.

"I think that’s the first time in a long time Falkirk has won two games in a row. That’s a wee mental block we’ve stepped over which is really good.

"Last week I scored kind of a scrappy goal but it gave me confidence to go into other games and I felt confident today. When I’m confident I feel like I’m a good player.”

Oliver, who started his career as a youth at Hearts in 2013, felt that newly promoted FC Edinburgh never caused Falkirk many problems on his return to the capital.

"We were never under too much pressure from Edinburgh,” he added. “They had a few wee chances here and there but I thought throughout the game we were the most dominant side, kept the ball and played well at times.

"You are not going to get the ball all the game so you need to dig in those times you’ve not got the ball.

"But I thought we did that excellently, three goals and a clean sheet, you can’t ask for much more.

"Rumarn Burrell came on and scored his first professional goal which is brilliant for him. We have a lot of pace up there so we can hurt teams in behind.

"Teams like Edinburgh are not easy to play against. I’ve not had an easy game in my career yet.”

Falkirk host Queen of the South in their next league game this Saturday.