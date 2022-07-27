It will be tough to go back up, says Camelon boss Johnny Harvey

His side kick off the new campaign on Saturday at home against Kinnoull.

Speaking to the Herald, he said: “In pre-season results mean nothing. We are well prepared in my eyes and I am looking forward to a new start to be honest.

"We have brought in experience and the new players have played in the top tier, but we have to respect this division.

Camelon boss Johnny Harvey (Photo: Alan Murray)

"Most teams will fancy their chances at finishing in that top area and we face a tough start against some strong Fife-based sides.