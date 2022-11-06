'It wasn't us' - Falkirk captain Stephen McGinn admits side played into Pars' hands with tepid display

The Bairns were greeted with a sell-out crowd but they didn’t play anywhere near their best, resulting to long balls and slow build-up play.

Craig Wighton then sprung from a set-piece to head home the winner in the second half.

"It was a sore one,” the captain said. “They set their stall out early, they were here not to lose the match. I thought we dominated the first half without playing at our usual tempo.

Falkirk captain Stephen McGinn (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"I was comfortable at that point but the second half was really poor. We went away from what we are good at and that killed us. Losing a game to a set-piece was terrible and I should do better in that area.

"It wasn’t us. Playing long balls and going for long throw-ins. That isn’t what we are about and that was what really stung for me.

"We had gears to go up in but we actually played into their hands. Dunfermline got the game they were looking for.