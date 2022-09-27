'It was unbelievable' - Dramatic 3-3 derby draw at Camelon amazes Dunipace assistant manager Alan Moffat

Alan Moffat had mixed emotions about draw

Despite trailing 2-0, ’Pace recovered to lead 3-2 in injury time in this East of Scotland League first division encounter before losing a goal with the last kick of the ball.

“It was a rollercoaster for us,” Moffat told the Falkirk Herald. "We had a good few chances but found ourselves 2-0 down with 10 minutes to go and we thought we were dead and buried.

“But then we end up going 3-2 up in the 92nd minute and we have lost a terrible goal with the last kick of the ball.

"It was unbelievable, some game of football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously with 10 minutes left we would have seen a draw as a point gained, but leading after 92 minutes we would consider it two dropped.

"It’s one of the strangest games I’ve seen in a long time.

"You thought scoring in the last minute, that’s it, game over, Camelon would take centre and it would be finished.

"The equaliser was terrible from our point of view. Three or four boys were involved in a chance to clear it and nobody’s done that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunipace, ninth with 11 points from six games, are at home to Luncarty in the league this Wednesday, September 28 with kick-off at 7.30pm.

This Saturday, ’Pace host Kennoway Star Hearts in the league with kick-off at 2.30pm.