Liam Henderson celebrates after scoring Falkirk goal in 2-1 defeat at Bonnyrigg Rose last week (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Henderson, who scored Falkirk’s goal as they crashed to the League 2 minnows last Saturday to end a stunning 26-match unbeaten run, also assessed the fact that the shock defeat to Robbie Horn’s team at New Dundas Park came seven days after the Bairns were surprisingly held to a 2-2 league draw at lowly FC Edinburgh.

“The Edinburgh game was a two points dropped game,” Henderson, 27, told the Falkirk Herald. “We knew that they were a young side and we had to go out and obviously change the shape, formation and personnel.

"It wasn’t an excuse because we thought we should have beaten that team, so that was disappointing.

"And then the Bonnyrigg game was horrible, it wasn’t good, for both teams. But the place, the pitch, all those excuses that things didn’t go our way, didn’t go in our favour. The kind of goals that we conceded were poor on our behalf.

"I know that we were all up for the game.

"They are used to playing on that pitch and used to playing in those conditions most weeks. We had to adapt and we didn’t adapt well enough, but the goals were from setplays.

"So that excuse of the pitch does come out of the equation.

"Losing the unbeaten run was quite a sore one for myself personally. But we are still unbeaten in the league so we need to keep that run going.

"We want to win every game. We wanted to beat Bonnyrigg 100% and be in the hat for the next round. The Scottish Cup is a massive cup for anyone in our leagues. We were all gutted but that’s done now.

"So we’ve worked hard this week in training with video analysis, going over things we need to rectify and work on and basically getting a reaction from us which is what the gaffer’s wanting.”

Leaders Falkirk go into the Alloa game at the Indodrill Stadium nine points clear of second-placed Hamilton Accies, who have 16 league fixtures left this term to the Bairns’ 15.

Henderson added: "Us in there in that dressing room, we know how important the league is and the game on Saturday is massive.

"I think Alloa went six unbeaten until Motherwell (a 3-1 ’Well Scottish Cup fourth round win at Fir Park last Saturday) which is a massive run for them. We know it’s going to be tough.

"We know that they’ve kind of adapted their game and try to play out from the back a bit now.

"So we’ve been working on that in training and working on all different styles throughout the training that we can use on Saturday.