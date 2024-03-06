'It was his bad knee that was swollen' - Falkirk boss John McGlynn reveals why Tom Lang missed out on Cove Rangers trip

Tom Lang and Ross MacIver celebrate after Falkirk's last trip to Forthbank, which ended 2-1 to the Bairns (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The defender, who had played every minute of the League One campaign up until the 1-0 victory in Aberdeen, missed out on the trip north due to a swollen knee.

And McGlynn is hopeful that the injury is simply a reactionary one after the 26-year-old suffered the knock during last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Annan Athletic.

He said: “His knee had swollen up over the weekend. There was no way that he could have played against Cove Rangers. We are hoping that it will settle down but we don’t quite know the full extent of it all yet.

“It is his bad knee, the one that he suffered a cruciate injury with, so we need to be super careful with that situation. We are hoping it is just a simple case of trauma that will calm down.”