It was hard to turn down Falkirk move, says Tom Lang

The centre-half, 26, started all four of the Bairns’ Viaplay Cup matches, scoring twice and he is now looking forward to League 1 getting under way this weekend against Annan Athletic at home.

“Moving down to League 1 wasn’t my intention, but it is hard to turn down the size of the club, the big supporter base, John McGlynn, so many attractive things as a footballer,” he said.

“Going to win a league is a great target and I want to go up the leagues with Falkirk. That is the goal for me. I want to be here for a long time.

Tom Lang celebrates scoring against Peterhead (Photo: Michael Gillen)

He added: “The Viaplay group stages have been wholly positive for us.

“We showed great character on Saturday against Peterhead.

“The frustration, of course, is that we want a clean sheet to go along with a win. We need to start getting clean sheets, starting on Saturday. That will come with cutting out mistakes. I made one against Dundee United and I hold my hands up for that.