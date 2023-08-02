It was hard to turn down Falkirk move, says Tom Lang
The centre-half, 26, started all four of the Bairns’ Viaplay Cup matches, scoring twice and he is now looking forward to League 1 getting under way this weekend against Annan Athletic at home.
“Moving down to League 1 wasn’t my intention, but it is hard to turn down the size of the club, the big supporter base, John McGlynn, so many attractive things as a footballer,” he said.
“Going to win a league is a great target and I want to go up the leagues with Falkirk. That is the goal for me. I want to be here for a long time.
He added: “The Viaplay group stages have been wholly positive for us.
“We showed great character on Saturday against Peterhead.
“The frustration, of course, is that we want a clean sheet to go along with a win. We need to start getting clean sheets, starting on Saturday. That will come with cutting out mistakes. I made one against Dundee United and I hold my hands up for that.
“We are good enough to win this league and it is all down to doing the dirty side of the game and ensuring that we are consistent.”