'It was great to see him nick the ball off Ben Williamson' - Falkirk No 2 Paul Smith hails Aidan Nesbitt after Hamilton Accies win
The champions cruised to the three points against their nearest challengers to move 22 points clear at the top of the League One table, with the Bairns now just three matches away from invincibility.
After a drab opening in wind-swept conditions, goals from Ross MacIver and ex-Celtic youth star Nesbitt sealed the victory for John McGlynn’s relentless side – who have now netted 22 goals in their previous five outings.
“The conditions were terrible. You maybe couldn’t quite appreciate it up in the stand but pitchside it was pretty bad,” Falkirk assistant manager Smith said: It made it very difficult for both teams on what is a really hard pitch. The ball was bobbling about and that made it really difficult.
“There wasn’t much in the first half. We spoke to the players at half time because we felt that we had to up our game that little bit more. We needed to press them higher up the park and go that extra ten per cent.
“And I think we eventually deserved the three points after the break. Ross (MacIver) wasn’t going to miss from a yard for the first goal but it was a great free kick from Calvin Miller and he was unlucky that it didn’t go in. Ross did what all good strikers should do.”
Smith then heaped praise on attacker Nesbitt, 27, for his energy and quality spearheading the Bairns’ midfield trio against second-placed Accies.
He said: “The second goal was great from Aidan Nesbitt. He was all over the park and I don’t like to single out players but Nizzy was brilliant. It was great to see him nick the ball off Ben Williamson.
“It was late in the game but we still pressed high up the park and Nizzy does ever so well. He got his just reward and it made the last five minutes comfortable for us.
“We had a fantastic traveling support again in Hamilton and seeing the two goal celebrations in front of out own fans was brilliant.”
Next up for Falkirk is now a home match against sixth-placed Kelty Hearts this Saturday, who come into the match on a decent run, having won their previous three outings.
“On paper that was out most difficult game but we know how tough this league is,” Smith said. “The next most difficult game now is Kelty Hearts at home this weekend.
“We’ll prepare again as we have done all season and we’ll go into that match with the same relentless attitude. Kelty are a good team.”
