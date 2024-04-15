Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The champions cruised to the three points against their nearest challengers to move 22 points clear at the top of the League One table, with the Bairns now just three matches away from invincibility.

After a drab opening in wind-swept conditions, goals from Ross MacIver and ex-Celtic youth star Nesbitt sealed the victory for John McGlynn’s relentless side – who have now netted 22 goals in their previous five outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The conditions were terrible. You maybe couldn’t quite appreciate it up in the stand but pitchside it was pretty bad,” Falkirk assistant manager Smith said: It made it very difficult for both teams on what is a really hard pitch. The ball was bobbling about and that made it really difficult.

13-04-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. HAMILTON. New Douglas Park. Hamilton Academical FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 33. SPFL cinch League One.

“There wasn’t much in the first half. We spoke to the players at half time because we felt that we had to up our game that little bit more. We needed to press them higher up the park and go that extra ten per cent.

“And I think we eventually deserved the three points after the break. Ross (MacIver) wasn’t going to miss from a yard for the first goal but it was a great free kick from Calvin Miller and he was unlucky that it didn’t go in. Ross did what all good strikers should do.”

Smith then heaped praise on attacker Nesbitt, 27, for his energy and quality spearheading the Bairns’ midfield trio against second-placed Accies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The second goal was great from Aidan Nesbitt. He was all over the park and I don’t like to single out players but Nizzy was brilliant. It was great to see him nick the ball off Ben Williamson.

13-04-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. HAMILTON. New Douglas Park. Hamilton Academical FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 33. SPFL cinch League One.

“It was late in the game but we still pressed high up the park and Nizzy does ever so well. He got his just reward and it made the last five minutes comfortable for us.

“We had a fantastic traveling support again in Hamilton and seeing the two goal celebrations in front of out own fans was brilliant.”

Next up for Falkirk is now a home match against sixth-placed Kelty Hearts this Saturday, who come into the match on a decent run, having won their previous three outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On paper that was out most difficult game but we know how tough this league is,” Smith said. “The next most difficult game now is Kelty Hearts at home this weekend.