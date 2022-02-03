'It was a World Cup final for them' - Linlithgow Rose boss Gordon Herd describes tough test of beating old club Camelon for 19th straight win in league and cup

Lewis Payne celebrates after netting Linlithgow Rose's equaliser against Camelon (Pic by Scott Louden)

Lewis Payne’s first half equaliser in a feisty East of Scotland Premier Division encounter at Prestonfield on Saturday, before a second half winner from Alan Sneddon, earned Rose their 19th straight win in league and cup over the side which sacked Rose boss Gordon Herd last March.

“There was a wee bit of needle to it,” Herd told the Journal and Gazette. “But I think there was a lot at stake for both clubs.

"We’re obviously trying to go and win a league and they’re trying to avoid relegation.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The history between the two clubs as well kind of spiced things up.

"They have worked a corner well, we’ve not reacted to it as we should have and they’ve managed to get their noses in front.

"After that they tried to sit in and hit us on the break. They had a game plan to frustrate us and come away with a point – I don’t think they were interested in getting three points – but we just had too much for them in the end.

"It was another test for the boys to go and break a team down that was quite happy just to come and sit and try and get a point off us.

“It was nice to get the three points because it was a World Cup final for them. I don’t think they’ll play like that very often against any other team in the league, put it that way.”

Herd revealed that he was delighted with the overall contribution of goalscorers Payne and Sneddon.

The Rose gaffer added: “Lewis was on the bench because he was cup tied against Penicuik (a 5-0 East of Scotland Qualifying Cup fourth round tie the previous weekend).

"He had scored the winner against Tynecastle the week before, but against Camelon we just felt that we couldn’t change our outfield 10 from the Penicuik game so he found himself on the bench.

"But when Alan Docherty picked up his ankle injury early on Lewis got his chance and his goal was brilliant. He took it brilliantly.