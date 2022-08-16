'It was a relief' - Camelon Juniors boss Johnny Harvey delighted with last minute win at Newtongrange Star
Despite not being at their best, Camelon Juniors earned a fine three points at Newtongrange Star on Saturday, with Jonny Devers’ last minute goal from a Kieran Anderson cross earning a 1-0 win in this East of Scotland League first division encounter.
“I’m delighted to get the three points,” Camelon boss Johnny Harvey told the Falkirk Herald. “I think in the two previous games we probably played better and didn’t get the result we deserved.
"Whereas on Saturday we weren’t quite at our best but what pleased me the most was the fact that we managed to show that togetherness and grind out a result.
"We have certainly played better and lost games so it was pleasing to get a wee bit of a rub of the green and get a last minute winner.
"The other pleasing factor was how solid we were at the back. We limited them to very little chances.
"It didn’t look as if it was going to be a high scoring game at any point. I think we always had the quality on the pitch to be dangerous and we always gave them something to think about with the pace we’ve got up top.
"It was a relief. We are under pressure to get results but performances have merited more points than we had up to Saturday.
"We now want to build a bit of momentum.”
Saturday’s win – their first league victory of the season – has Camelon 12th in the table with three points from four games.
They get a break from league duties this Saturday as they host West Park United in the first round of the Traderadiators Challenge Cup with kick-off at 2.30pm.