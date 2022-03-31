'It shows we need a bigger squad' - Bo'ness United boss Max Christie speaks after his side knocked out of cup by University of Stirling

Bo'ness United boss Max Christie has another cup quarter-final with his team this Saturday

The BUs led 2-1 at half-time thanks to goals by Gregor Nicol and Kieran Mitchell but conceded three goals without reply after the interval to crash out 4-2 in the sides’ East of Scotland Qualifying Cup quarter-final.

“Playing so many matches in recent weeks definitely caught up with us,” Christie said.

"At half-time we should have been four up, it’s the best we’ve played all season.

"We missed absolute sitters, hit the bar and had an open goal missed so the game should have been over at half-time because we were in full flow.

"All credit to Stirling Uni because in the second half they were outstanding.

"They’ve got 20-odd players in their squad and we’ve only got 13 or 14 and a lot of boys in their 30s.

"We’ve been playing matches Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday, Wednesday twice and you’re playing against full-time guys and it showed in the second half when they were quicker to the ball.

"It’s a learning one. It shows we need a bigger squad and we’re in the middle of building a team.

"But, by God, if you’d seen some of the football we played in the first half it was a joy to watch at times. We just didn’t take our chances and we ran out of energy.”

Bo’ness at least won 3-1 at Spartans in a Lowland League Cup group clash on Saturday to qualify for the quarter-finals.

On Saturday BU travel to Lowland League champs Bonnyrigg Rose in the South Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

"Although I think we need reinforcements we have the core of a very good team,” Christie said.

"The boys have given us everything. We beat Spartans at the weekend and then we were 2-1 up at half-time against Stirling Uni, who are full-time and we just ran out of puff a bit.

"We love football and we’re not feeling sorry for ourselves. We can’t wait for the game on Saturday and we’re going there to compete and win the game.