It’s Millar time at East Stirlingshire

East Stirlingshire’s stunning transfer recruitment continued this week with the signing of Mark Millar.

The former Falkirk midfielder signed after the Shire agreed a fee with junior outfit Largs Thistle.

The 28-year-old played in the recent Scottish Junior Cup final for the seaside club, which was won by Auchinleck Talbot.

But Millar has stepped into the Lowland League with the Derek Ure’s ambitious side.

Millar, of course, will be no stranger to the Falkirk Stadium having made over 110 appearances for the Bairns before moving to Dundee United.

He started his career at Celtic before joining Ujpest Dosza in Hungary where he played under Willie McStay., He had a second spell at Falkirk on loan from Dundee Utd before stints at Queen of the South, Livingston, Forfar Athletic and Peterhead.

He has made over 280 SPFL appearances and was a Scotland Under-21 before Steven Pressley made him his first signing as Falkirk manager.

He famously scored the last minute free-kick winner in a 3-2 win over Rangers at The Falkirk Stadium in September 2012.

Shire have also announced a trip to Inverurie Locos on July 20. It’ll be the second Highland League opposition they face with Nairn County visiting The Falkirk Stadium at the start of next month.