“It’s a pleasure to come in and help out,” says Stenhousemuir caretaker Irons

Stenhousemuir’s caretaker manager Davie Irons has says it is “a pleasure” to be asked to come in and help out at Ochilview.

After the departure of Colin McMenamin last week the board turned to the former Warriors manager to take control of first team affairs until they had a new, permanent appointment in place.

However, he would not be drawn on wether or not he would take up the role on a full-time basis once again.

“Everyone knows how I feel about Stenny,” said Irons.

“They are a club that are close to my heart and it’s a pleasure to help them out.

“Whatever happens after today we will see.”

The former Gretna and Morton boss was in charge at Ochilview from 2010 to 2012 but did not take a place in the dug out for Saturday’s 1-0 win over Brechin City due to having a touchline ban to serve.

Speaking after the match though, Irons said he was delighted for the club to have gotten the win.

“It was all about the result today.

“I had to come in and steady the ship, help out on Thursday night and today.

“Credit to the boys because they took on board what we worked on in training.

“Without being outstanding I felt we merited the result.

“Every goal is a good goal but it was a great ball in from Wully (Gibson) and I’m delighted for Hoppy (Daivd Hopkirk) to get the goal.

“Wullie has settled in to the squad really well.

“He’s got great ability and is confident on the ball and his experience shows, with Marky Munro beside him in the centre of the park today I thought he was outstanding.

“Along with Thomas Halleran, Alan Cook and Mark McGugian they were the five players we asked to go out and win the game for us today.

“The rest behind that sat in and earned a clean sheet, it was a perfect day for the club.”

Next up for Stenhousemuir they make the short trip to Forthbank to take on Stirling Albion.

The Binos have also struggled in the early stages of their season, having won just one league match, but managed to pick up a point on Saturday after a 0-0 draw away to Annan Athletic.