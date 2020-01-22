"It might be better for them to look at moving on," - McCracken hints at player exits

Falkirk co-manager David McCracken says that certain players in his squad may need to "move on" in order to get game time.

The Bairns management team have brought in three players already in the transfer window; Rafa De Vita, Ben Hall and Josh Todd, but aren't planning on making anymore additions without first moving on part of their current squad.

"There's one or two things possibly happening but that depends on other things happening in terms of our own squad," said McCracken.

"If it doesn't happen though we're okay.

"In terms of boys maybe not getting as much game time it might be better for them to look at moving on."

The new additions coupled with the returns from injury of Louis Longridge and Aidan Laverty from injury, means that competition for places in the squad is at an all time high for McCracken and co-gaffer Lee Miller.

"The boys that have come in have to be patient because the team is doing well right now.

"I'm sure when they do come in to the team they will do well, between now and the end of the season we are going to need to use the whole squad.

"At the weekend we saw we had Ben Hall ineligible, Louis Longridge not fully fit and you can see the squad getting squeezed.

"We hope that between now and the end of the season if we are going to lose anyone it's maybe one or two at a time rather than three or four, right now though we are in a good position."