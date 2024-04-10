'It means everything to me' - tearful Ross Meechan revels in Stenhousemuir's first ever title triumph

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And that was no different when he returned to his beloved Stenhousemuir this summer with only one goal in mind, to help the club secure a first ever league title, and he has played a key role in getting the League Two title over the line – with last Saturday’s 0-0 draw against East Fife confirming the championship.

The Warriors icon had previously led the Ochilview side to promotion to League One back during his first four-year spell at the club, but he returned with unfinished business this summer after spells with Darvel and Forfar Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I came back here to win the league, that was always the ambition,” Meechan revealed. “I had messages back and forth with people involved with the club and I made it clear I wanted to come home.

06-04-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. STENHOUSEMUIR. Ochilview Park. Stenhousemuir FC v East Fife FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 32. SPFL cinch League Two. Stenhousemuir win the league. Stenhousemuir players celebrate winning the league.

"I just felt it was our time. It is hard to sum up really – I had a tear in my eye before the game with the gaffer’s (Gary Naysmith) team talk. This team and this day will go down in history forever – a first ever league title after 140 years.

"It means everything to me. I had a cry at the end of the game, so did my dad. The emotion was real. I’m not far away from 200 appearances now and I am so proud of this team for what they have achieved this season.”

With just three to games to go before hitting the 200 mark, full-back Meechan says winning a league title with the Warriors is something he’ll cherish for the rest of his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naysmith’s side have four matches left, starting with a home game against mid-table Elgin City this Saturday.

06-04-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. STENHOUSEMUIR. Ochilview Park. Stenhousemuir FC v East Fife FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 32. SPFL cinch League Two. Stenhousemuir win the league. Stenhousemuir players celebrate winning the league.

"I genuinely mean this, winning the title with Stenhousemuir means everything to me,” he continued. “The club has always had a place in my heart and it always will for as long as I am living.

"Stenny are my team – I’ll always check the results, my kids will come here. This is the best changing room I’ve been involved in.”

The Warriors already created history earlier this season when Naysmith’s heroes went on a 12-match winning run, and Meechan pinpointed that as the key to the title triumph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The big factor for us was that 12-game run, it has given us the chance to slip up really if needed. We drew the last five games but we’ve been able to do that. We’ve picked up four clean sheets, we have a real willingness to not get beaten.”