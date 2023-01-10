'It is the type of game we've lost in this season' - Bo'ness United boss Christie hails team after Berwick win

The Newtown Park side pulled off a 2-1 win at Forthbank against fifth-placed Stirling University midweek, before edging out Berwick Rangers 1-0 on Saturday at home.

BU now sit in ninth spot on 37 points from 24 games.

Boss Christie said: “After such a disappointing result against East Stirlingshire last weekend, it was important that we bounced back. To go on and beat Stirling University and Berwick did soften the blow, and to pick up six points out of nine in a week isn’t too bad.

07/01/23 Bo'ness United v Berwick Rangers

“We had two different performances too. We had to be resilient on Saturday against Berwick and it could have swung either way. There was nothing in the game and it was one that you had to just grind out.

“Those are the sort of games we’ve lost this season so it was big one for us and one that really pleased me for that reason. The guys showed a lot of character. Tom Grant scored a penalty that he made from a lovely pass through causing them all sorts of bother.

“The Stirling performance midweek showed just how good we can be off the ball when there are chances at either end. We’ve taken four points out of six against them now which is impressive considering how well they are doing this year.

“Winning at Forthbank is something I don’t reckon will happen too often this year for the opposing team. They get men forward but we stood up to that well. We scored our two goals at a really good time in the second half.”

07/01/23 Bo'ness United v Berwick Rangers Johnston shoots for Bo'ness

BU now travel to Cumbernauld Colts on Saturday, and despite their low-lying position in the table, Christie says it will be a tough ask to bring back three points.

“You can see that in the league results,” he explained. “There is always a ‘shock’ each week and everyone can beat everyone on their day. You need to be at it if you want to win any game. You have to be at 100% or you won’t get the result you want.

"They have beaten Celtic B at home, Open Goal at home, East Kilbride away from home. That shows you that they are a good side and it will be a tough game for us.”

07/01/23 Bo'ness United v Berwick Rangers