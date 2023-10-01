'It is no coincidence we did it again' - John McGlynn hails Falkirk's never-say-die spirit after Montrose victory
The Bairns were heading for second spot in the table until Callumn Morrison popped up with a stoppage-time stunner to win the match 3-2 after the visitors had levelled late on from the penalty spot.“It was a great advert for League 1 football,” boss McGlynn said. “It was very exciting and entertaining – my teams tend to be that way.
“Fair play to Montrose. They showed that they are a good team who will take points off everyone this season. But we are delighted. The character we showed again was amazing and it is not a coincidence that we have been doing this fairly regularly.
"We never give up and we go to the end. We attack from the first minute to the last. Every single thing that questioned us today; going behind for the first time at home, losing goals at home, we stood up to it all and delivered.
“That’s 23 goals in eight games which is a not bad record at all. It was a great one for the fans and surely going into this game next weekend (against second-placed Hamilton Accies) there will be an even bigger crowd.”
Blair Lyons grabbed an unlikely opener for Montrose when he was allowed to drive into the box and slot home early in the second half, with substitute Gary Oliver then levelling the match from close range.
Morrison then put the Bairns ahead from the spot only for the visitors to then tie the match themselves from a dubious penalty award.
The matchwinner came in injury-time, with winger Morrison cutting inside and firing home from 25-yards into Cammy Gill’s top right-hand corner.
On that strike, McGlynn raved about the quality of the goal: “It was an absolute worldie. He has it in his locker. Every single season, he scores a few like that. It was a great strike and a goal fit to win any match of football.
“He also scored a big penalty and it was a perfect hit too – he is having a great season and he is the top goalscorer in the division now. Every week he is putting so many good crosses into the box.”