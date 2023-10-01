'It is no coincidence we did it again' - John McGlynn hails Falkirk's never-say-die spirit after Montrose victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Bairns were heading for second spot in the table until Callumn Morrison popped up with a stoppage-time stunner to win the match 3-2 after the visitors had levelled late on from the penalty spot.“It was a great advert for League 1 football,” boss McGlynn said. “It was very exciting and entertaining – my teams tend to be that way.

“Fair play to Montrose. They showed that they are a good team who will take points off everyone this season. But we are delighted. The character we showed again was amazing and it is not a coincidence that we have been doing this fairly regularly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We never give up and we go to the end. We attack from the first minute to the last. Every single thing that questioned us today; going behind for the first time at home, losing goals at home, we stood up to it all and delivered.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“That’s 23 goals in eight games which is a not bad record at all. It was a great one for the fans and surely going into this game next weekend (against second-placed Hamilton Accies) there will be an even bigger crowd.”

Blair Lyons grabbed an unlikely opener for Montrose when he was allowed to drive into the box and slot home early in the second half, with substitute Gary Oliver then levelling the match from close range.

Morrison then put the Bairns ahead from the spot only for the visitors to then tie the match themselves from a dubious penalty award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The matchwinner came in injury-time, with winger Morrison cutting inside and firing home from 25-yards into Cammy Gill’s top right-hand corner.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn at the end of the game after the 3-2 victory over Montrose (Picture: Michael Gillen)

On that strike, McGlynn raved about the quality of the goal: “It was an absolute worldie. He has it in his locker. Every single season, he scores a few like that. It was a great strike and a goal fit to win any match of football.