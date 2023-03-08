'It is looking pretty desperate now' - Coll Donaldson admits Bairns title hopes may be out of sight

The Bairns lost out at East End Park thanks to two second-goals from Rhys Breen and Matthew Todd.

He told the Falkirk Herald: “We wanted to come and set up a proper title challenge, I am not saying it is all over, but it is looking pretty desperate now. The league may be out of sight but we put a demand on ourselves as a group to win games of football – that doesn’t change now.

“If it is the play-offs then we fancy ourselves. You want to go into them in the best form you possibly can do.

Coll Donaldson battles for possession with Dunfermline's Craig Wighton (Pics by Michael Gillen)

“We were all set up to come here and get three points from the game and we couldn't have come into the match on a better run of form. Ultimately we came up short in the end.

“It was similar to the first game here, but we didn't get that goal in the first half when we were on top. We didn’t create too much either which was really poor.

“The second goal was a nightmare. We are bitterly disappointed because we brought a sell-out 2,000-odd crowd along. We let them down tonight.

“Being an ex-Dunfermline player too, it was even more disappointing. The second-half showing wasn’t good enough.

Matthew Todd put Dunfermline two up after a defensive mishap at the back

“But we have a massive game now on Monday night (against Ayr United in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals) so we have no time to feel sorry for ourselves. The cup is a real bonus for us.”

