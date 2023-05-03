'It feels like we have settled in now' - Camelon boss Gordon Wylde on his side's four game unbeaten run

Since taking over as boss back in February, the coach has guided Camelon to tenth spot, nine points above the relegation zone in mid-table.

On Saturday, his team came back from a two-goal deficit to beat Kirkcaldy & Dysart 3-2 at the Moore Equipment Hire Stadium, with the comeback goals coming from James Finlay, Kevin Fotheringham and Jason Walton.

“It was a great win for us in front of a really decent crowd,” Wylde said of that match. “We certainly made it hard for ourselves by going two goals down.

Camelon boss Gordon Wylde (Pics by Alan Murray)

“We have a real part to play in terms of how the final table will look as we have all of the teams towards the top still to play, the likes of Dunbar, Newtongrange and Kinnoull.

“The goal for us now is to make sure we keep things going until the end of the season, we want to finish the campaign strongly. We want to have a say in what happens and we want to keep on winning.

“We have a strong squad to choose from now and our starting eleven is where we knew it could get to once we had everyone available. It was always going to come down to that, and when we did get everyone fit and free to play, the results started to turn around.

"Our point has certainly been proven now and we are unbeaten in four games now. It was always going to be difficult to gel basically two teams when we first came into the club.”

Camelon Juniors v Kirkcaldy Dysart; 29/04/2023; CAMELON; Fairlie Street, FK1 4NP; Falkirk Council; Scotland; (Picture: Alan Murray)

Boss Wylde, formerly manager at Syngenta and East Stirlingshire, also believes he is now settled into the club as he looks to take them to the next level.

He said: “I was up the other day during the week and it is looking great. There are people cleaning parts of the ground up and we have this person and that person coming in to build up the place.

“The pitch and the park is getting done up during the summer months and I am looking forward to next season already. It feels like we have settled in now.

“We’ll look to bring in four or five next season that will take us onto that next level. The goal is to take this club as high as we can do and we don’t want to stay here. We have a real ambition.”