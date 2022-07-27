Irvine praises Athletic's friendly results ahead of league kick off

The Newtown Park side will be hoping to come out on top in the East of Scotland Football League Third Division after narrowly missing out on the title last season.
Speaking to the Herald, he said: “We actually played Dunipace in our last pre-season game with ten men for half an hour and still won.
"We beat Camelon 3-0 before that and Kennoway Star Hearts 4-0.
"That bodes well for us but we have to carry that into the season.
"We are a little light at the moment too and we are looking at 12 players being fit for the squad on Saturday.”