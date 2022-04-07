Irvine delighted with side’s rhythm

Athletic players celebrate after going two up (Pictures: Scott Louden)

Speaking to the Herald, he said the fact he could call on squad members to perform at the same level as first team regulars left him delighted.

Goals from Tiwi Daramola, Grant Rose and Craig Sneddon sealed the win.

He said of the match: “We won it quite comfortably and it could have been more, especially in the first half.

Craig Sneddon looks to win back the ball

“Considering we had five players out and we only had two subs to use, I was really happy with the control we had in the game.

“The guys who came in did well again and it is a good dilemma for us to have.

“Every player who is coming in to the side is making an impact.

“We won 5-1 the previous Saturday and I’ve made four changes this weekend and still got a performance just as good.

Tiwi Daramola's strike opened the scoring

“The rhythm of the side is really solid and strong at the minute.”

He added: “I was happy to see the group finish, to be honest, as it has just been a blockade right at the end of the league season.

"It was a bit of a farce that a group stage with so many games was scheduled in at this time.”

On Tuesday night, Athletic won 3-1 against first division conference A side Haddington Athletic to progress to the semi-final of the King Cup.

The East Lothian outfit sit top of their league and the victory against the a side a tier above made it a happy few days for boss Irvine.

He said: “It was a great result for us again after having a game at the weekend. It was great having Warren Paterson and Scott Sinclair back involved because they are two key players for us.

“Going into the final part of the league season, they will be big players for us.”

Tiwi Daramola grabbed another two goals on the night, with Michael Wallace scoring late on.