Inverness sign out of contract Falkirk defender

Lewis Toshney has left Falkirk and joined Championship hopefuls Inverness Caledonain Thistle.

The defender had an injury plagued six months with the Bairns and most recently was stretchered off in the match against Airdrie on December 28.

Toshney was stretchered off with a hamstring injury two weeks ago at Airdrie. Picture: Alan Murray

Toshney has signed a year and a half deal with John Robertson's Highland side.

PLAYER PROFILE: Lewis Toshney

He managed seven league starts, plus two in the Bairns' cup ties as well as three appearances off the bench.

It's not the first time he has played in the Highlands, having spent three months at Ross County in season 2014-15.

The defender came through the ranks at Celtic and has had spells at Dundee, Kilmarnock, Dundee United and Raith overs among others.

Falkirk have already signed a defender this transfer window after landing Ben Hall upon the completion of his contract at Partick Thistle.