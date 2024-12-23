Inverness Caley Thistle deserved win, admits Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith

21-12-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. STENHOUSEMUIR. Ochilview Park. Stenhousemuir FC v Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC. Season 2024 - 2025. Matchday 18. SPFL William Hill League One. Brown Ferguson and Gary Naysmith.

Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith admits his team didn't deserve anything from their 1-0 defeat against Inverness Caley Thistle on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warriors suffered a second successive William Hill League One defeat after Paul Allan’s late winner four minutes from time sealed the three points for the visitors.

"I think based on their second half performance, Inverness deserved to win the game,” boss Naysmith said. “I was really disappointed with how we played. In the first half, there wasn’t too much in it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We didn’t use the conditions to our advantage as much as we should have. Inverness used it well in the second half and pinned up as back and we couldn’t really get back out.

21-12-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. STENHOUSEMUIR. Ochilview Park. Stenhousemuir FC v Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC. Season 2024 - 2025. Matchday 18. SPFL William Hill League One. Goal Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Paul Allan 26.

“We were defending for 45 minutes. We had one or two that we got away with and they had one disallowed. You do think ‘maybe we can just can hang in here’ but it didn’t happen.

“We concede a really poor goal direct from a corner kick. That’s a couple of things that have happened in recent weeks that I am not happy about – and I have spoken to the group about that and we will work on that in training.”

The former Scotland full-back could only name three outfields on the bench for the match, and Naysmith confessed that the lack of options available cost Stenhousemuir dearly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “In theory it would have been the type of game that you probably would bring on another defender to go to a five (at the back). We’ve dealt with injuries well but this was the first time we didn’t have the ideal positions on the bench.

“And that is nothing against Euan (Cameron), Ross (Taylor) or Blair (Alston). I had to try and make substitutions with attacking players. We couldn’t really shore it up at the back.”

Third-placed Stenhousemuir now make the short trip to Alloa Athletic this Saturday hoping to bounce back against Andy Graham’s side.