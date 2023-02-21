Women's football round-up: Stenny and Falkirk ramp up promotion hopes, Central Girls and Dunipace also win

The victory at Ochilview Park moves the Warriors within two points of second spot in the SWF League One table, and the last automatic promotion spot to the Championship.

“We were really happy with the result,” Cameron said. “We were confident going into it because it was the strongest starting eleven and squad we’ve been able to field all season long.

“That was a big thing for us and although Grampian are one of the best sides in the league we were probably expecting a big performance.

Stenhousemuir manager Jack Cameron is aiming for second spot (Photo: Ger Harley/SportPix)

“Actually, in the opening ten minutes, we were slow and tepid. They scored but we woke up after that we scored some great goals and played outstanding. It could have been way more than four goals.”

Falkirk stayed in second spot on Sunday after defeating third-placed Westdyke 1-0 at home to also further boost their promotion hopes.

In the SWFL Biffa East league, Central Girls stayed top after a 2-2 draw with Dunfermline, while in the West league, Dunipace moved into second spot after a 5-3 win over Motherwell Development.