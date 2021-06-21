Viewers spot Falkirk TV commentator on rival broadcaster during Scotland's 0-0 draw with England

Lewis Connolly was among the Tartan Army at Wembley (Photo by CARL RECINE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Commentator, and post-match interviewer, on Falkirk FC’s in-house television streaming service FalkirkTV, Lewis Connolly, was filmed during the pre-match anthems belting out Flower of Scotland before kick-off at Wembley.

And Connolly’s claim to fame didn’t end with his early evening cameo on STV either – viewers in England later compared the Falkirk die-hard to former England centre-back David May, with the former Manchester United and Blackburn defender retweeting a screenshot of his ‘look-a-like’ accompanied by some laughing emojis.

Looks are not the only element the pair apparently share with May also a presenter on his own club’s TV channel and regularly hosts Thursday night programming on MUTV.