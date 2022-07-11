Stenhousemuir: Yeats just happy to grab a goal

Matty Yeats says he was just doing what all good strikers do after opening his account for Stenhousemuir against Partick Thistle at the weekend.

By Ben Kearney
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 12:16 am
Updated Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 4:18 pm

The striker scored the hosts goal in the 2-1 defeat, finishing from close range after Nicky Jamieson’s header was saved in the second half.

“It wasn’t the result we wanted,” he said. “I thought the boys dominated the match in spells which is a good sign against a team who are two divisions above.

"Nicky should have scored! But I was there for the rebound like any good striker should be and I was delighted to get on the scoresheet on my debut for the club.

"We need to go into the weekend’s match against Fraserburgh with the right attitude.”

