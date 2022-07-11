Stenhousemuir: Yates just happy to grab a goal

Matty Yates says he was just doing what all strikers aim to do after opening his account for Stenhousemuir against Partick Thistle on Saturday.

By Ben Kearney
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 12:16 am
Updated Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 5:08 pm

The 20-year-old scored the hosts’ goal in that 2-1 defeat, finishing from close range after Nicky Jamieson’s header was saved in the second half.

“It wasn’t the result we wanted,” said the ex-Stranraer man. “I thought the boys dominated the match in spells, which is a good sign against a team who are two divisions above.

“Nicky should have scored, but I was there for the rebound like any good striker should be and I was delighted to get on the scoresheet on my debut for the club.

“We need to go into the weekend’s match against Fraserburgh with the right attitude.”

