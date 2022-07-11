Stenhousemuir: Yates just happy to grab a goal

The 20-year-old scored the hosts’ goal in that 2-1 defeat, finishing from close range after Nicky Jamieson’s header was saved in the second half.
“It wasn’t the result we wanted,” said the ex-Stranraer man. “I thought the boys dominated the match in spells, which is a good sign against a team who are two divisions above.
“Nicky should have scored, but I was there for the rebound like any good striker should be and I was delighted to get on the scoresheet on my debut for the club.
“We need to go into the weekend’s match against Fraserburgh with the right attitude.”