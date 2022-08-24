Shire face defining period, says Ure

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They’ve have failed to pick up a victory so far from their five opening matches in the Scottish Lowland Football League.

And it doesn’t get any easier for Shire, with a home match against Hearts B on Friday followed by a trip to table-toppers East Kilbride the following Tuesday.

They then take on recently promoted high-flyers Tranent Juniors at home.

East Stirlingshire progressed in the South Challenge Cup first round after a 2-0 win over Kirkcaldy & Dysart (Pics by Scott Louden)

"I spoke to the guys on Saturday after our cup match and explained to them that the next ten days are going to be so tough,” Ure explained.

“There are no easy games in our league, but the fixtures we have in front of us really are difficult.

“We need to go out and be at our best on each of the three occasions to have any chance of getting anything out of those games. Anything less than everybody firing all cylinders and we’re going to be up against it.”

On Saturday afternoon, the Falkirk side progressed in the South Challenge Cup first round with a routine 2-0 win over Kirkcaldy & Dysart at home, but have so far struggled with a new-look youthful team

Shire summer signing Gregor Fotheringham looks to win the ball

An own-goal and a Jamie Kirkpatrick strike in the second-half sealed a second round spot against the Fife outfit at the weekend, but the boss wasn’t too bothered about how the victory came about.

Ure added: “They’ve had a great start to their season and it was a potential banana skin us – let’s not kid ourselves on. We’ve not came out all guns blazing so far and anything can happen in a cup game.

"We just wanted the players to ensure we went through and that is all you can really ask for in a cup tie.

"It’s good we got a clean sheet. The performance was far from perfect but we’re into the next round and hopefully earned a bit of confidence from that.

Manager Derek Ure was pleased with his side's performance

"There was a few shocks out and about and on this occasion thankfully it wasn’t us.”

Ahead of the club’s busy schedule, boss Ure has strengthened his squad with the addition of two local players.

Scott Honeyman has signed on loan from Falkirk and David McKay has made a permanent move from Grangemouth side Syngenta.

"These clubs have been great to deal with and we are delighted to have them both on board,” he said. “We’ve added two good quality players that will definitely bolster our options moving forward.

"Scott is another young player who can use his time here to show he can play at a level above and I am sure he will grasp the opportunity.

"David is a player who I know a lot about. He was playing way below the level he should be playing at and although it is a big jump for him I believe he can be a part of the team.

"Once we get them up to match speed they will contribute in a big way I am sure.”

Shire were also in action on Tuesday night in the SPFL Trust Trophy second round against Kilmarnock away from home after defeating St Mirren on penalties last month.