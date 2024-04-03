Sam Kerr: Falkirk footballer reaches German national cup final with Bayern Munich
The Falkirk footballer, 24, who made the move to the Frauen-Bundesliga champions last summer from Rangers, played the full 120 minutes with Bayern eventually prevailing on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt.
English star Georgia Stanway opened the scoring for hosts in Munich after just four minutes from the spot, with Géraldine Reuteler levelling the tie in the 14th minute, slamming home in the box.
Maria Luisa Grohs was then the hero, saving three penalties during the shoot-out.
Former Central Girls ace Kerr and her team-mates can now look forward to the national cup final, which takes in Cologne on Sunday, May 9 at the RheinEnergieStadion.
She will be looking to keep her spot in the team with Sarah Zadrazil out injured.