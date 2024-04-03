Sam Kerr: Falkirk footballer reaches German national cup final with Bayern Munich

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Falkirk footballer, 24, who made the move to the Frauen-Bundesliga champions last summer from Rangers, played the full 120 minutes with Bayern eventually prevailing on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt.

English star Georgia Stanway opened the scoring for hosts in Munich after just four minutes from the spot, with Géraldine Reuteler levelling the tie in the 14th minute, slamming home in the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maria Luisa Grohs was then the hero, saving three penalties during the shoot-out.

Sam Kerr celebrating after reaching the German national cup final last weekend (Photo: Eva Dippold)

Former Central Girls ace Kerr and her team-mates can now look forward to the national cup final, which takes in Cologne on Sunday, May 9 at the RheinEnergieStadion.