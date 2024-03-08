Ross MacIver ready to bounce back from 'haunting' miss at Cove as Falkirk star gears up for final run-in

21-10-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. STIRLING. Forthbank Stadium. Stirling Albion v Falkirk FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 10. SPFL cinch League One. Goal Falkirk, Ross MacIver 17.

The ex-Alloa Athletic ace, who hasn’t scored since the Hamilton Accies’ victory, directed a header wide of target after Ethan Ross’ pinpoint cross found him in front of goal, and he is now looking forward to putting that right this Saturday at Stirling Albion.

"We hadn’t won there this season so it was one to tick off and we did that,” he said. “We actually played really well considering the conditions and Cove Rangers made it difficult for us.

“I didn’t sleep as well on Tuesday night after missing that header. It was a big chance to score but it happens. I should have more goals overall but every striker will say that.

“It just wasn’t to be on Tuesday night for me but the team can share the goals around and we create so much that I know I will get another chance. We should have scored loads against Annan Athletic too.

“Between myself, Calvin and Callumn (Morrison), I can imagine our goals and assists together is quite something. The other guys have chipped in too.”

With Falkirk only now needing 11 points to warp up the League One title, summer signing MacIver reckons this campaign has been his best yet in football.

He added: “We simply want to get this league wrapped up now. We know that it is within touching distance. We are so close and we know how many wins we need.

“We are looking forward to hopefully a big party at the end of the season. I don’t expect to be paying for any drinks if we are out in Falkirk! The goal for me when I joined was to help win the league.

“Personally, it has been my best season in football so far by far, it just felt like it was going to happen from day one. We’ve been so good all season long and we play great football.

“Stirling Albion will be up for it and this is our last one on grass. They’ll probably sit in and try to hit us on the break and we’ll need to be ready for it.”

