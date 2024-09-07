Paul Smith on Falkirk's finishing, Ryan Shanley penalty and when John McGlynn will be back

Falkirk assistant boss Paul Smith on the touchline (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk assistant manager Paul Smith admitted Ryan Shanley’s ruled out penalty for a double touch – when the tie against Stenhousemuir was level at 0-0 – summed up his side’s afternoon in front of goal.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bairns dominated proceedings in the SPFL Trust Trophy third round tie, but they were eventually dumped out on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

“It is something you can’t legislate for,” Smith, who was in charge of the team in John McGlynn’s absence, said “I couldn’t understand the flight of the ball from the touchline. He’s slipped when hitting it and it has taken a double-touch. That was just the way the game was going for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the performance, Smith added that missed chances cost the Bairns dearly.

07-09-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. STENHOUSEMUIR. Ochilview Park. Stenhousemuir FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL Trust Trophy Round 3

“We are disappointed to go out but I can’t be disappointed with the performance,” he said. “We dominated the game from start to finish, even when we went down to ten men.

"We created good chances even down to ten and Calvin (Miller) has scored a wonderful free-kick to take it to penalties. When it gets to that stage it is a bit of a lottery. You have to credit Stenhousemuir for digging in. We didn’t take our chances – that was what is disappointing.”

Meanwhile, the assistant did have some good news, confirming that boss McGlynn – who had replacement hip surgery on Friday – is set for a swift return.

He revealed: “John watched the game. He’s in a really good place and will be back this week.”