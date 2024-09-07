Paul Smith on Falkirk's finishing, Ryan Shanley penalty and when John McGlynn will be back
The Bairns dominated proceedings in the SPFL Trust Trophy third round tie, but they were eventually dumped out on penalties after a 1-1 draw.
“It is something you can’t legislate for,” Smith, who was in charge of the team in John McGlynn’s absence, said “I couldn’t understand the flight of the ball from the touchline. He’s slipped when hitting it and it has taken a double-touch. That was just the way the game was going for us.”
On the performance, Smith added that missed chances cost the Bairns dearly.
“We are disappointed to go out but I can’t be disappointed with the performance,” he said. “We dominated the game from start to finish, even when we went down to ten men.
"We created good chances even down to ten and Calvin (Miller) has scored a wonderful free-kick to take it to penalties. When it gets to that stage it is a bit of a lottery. You have to credit Stenhousemuir for digging in. We didn’t take our chances – that was what is disappointing.”
Meanwhile, the assistant did have some good news, confirming that boss McGlynn – who had replacement hip surgery on Friday – is set for a swift return.
He revealed: “John watched the game. He’s in a really good place and will be back this week.”