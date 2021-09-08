Pair commit futures to Syngenta

Syngenta manager Zander Diamond. Pic by Scott Louden

The club continues to set the pace in the East of Scotland Football League’s First Division Conference X, holding a three point advantage over Bo’ness United and having played a game less.

A Covid-19 issue was responsible for Saturday’s game being called off, an problem which continues to blight fixture cards up and down the divisions.

This week the side takes a break from league commitments as they host Newburgh Juniors in the first round of the Challenge Cup.

And they’ll go into that game with a spring in their step after a couple of key players pledged their futures to the side.

Club captain Dave McKay has committed his long term future to the club, signing a new deal until the end of season 2022/23.

Manager Zander Diamond said: I am delighted to get our captain over the line as he is a massive part of the club’s plans moving forward.”

Also signing a fresh deal is Liam Taggart.

Diamond added: “Liam’s work rate and attitude since I arrived at the club has been very Impressive and I feel he can only get better.”

Dunipace were 2-1 winners at Edinburgh United on Saturday as they keep pace with the 1st Division Conference A leading pack.

They too are on cup duty this weekend, playing in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup.

And it’ll be a familiar foe they meet – Edinburgh United again the opposition.