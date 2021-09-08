Pair commit futures to Syngenta
Despite their weekend fixture against Edinburgh College being postponed, it was a good week off the park for Syngenta FC.
The club continues to set the pace in the East of Scotland Football League’s First Division Conference X, holding a three point advantage over Bo’ness United and having played a game less.
A Covid-19 issue was responsible for Saturday’s game being called off, an problem which continues to blight fixture cards up and down the divisions.
This week the side takes a break from league commitments as they host Newburgh Juniors in the first round of the Challenge Cup.
And they’ll go into that game with a spring in their step after a couple of key players pledged their futures to the side.
Club captain Dave McKay has committed his long term future to the club, signing a new deal until the end of season 2022/23.
Manager Zander Diamond said: I am delighted to get our captain over the line as he is a massive part of the club’s plans moving forward.”
Also signing a fresh deal is Liam Taggart.
Diamond added: “Liam’s work rate and attitude since I arrived at the club has been very Impressive and I feel he can only get better.”
Dunipace were 2-1 winners at Edinburgh United on Saturday as they keep pace with the 1st Division Conference A leading pack.
They too are on cup duty this weekend, playing in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup.
And it’ll be a familiar foe they meet – Edinburgh United again the opposition.
Kick off is 2.30pm.