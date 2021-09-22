More cup joy for Dunipace

It's already been a terrific year in the cups for Dunipace. Pic by Michael Gillen

In the summer the club won its first trophy as a senior club and at the weekend recorded their first ever win in the Scottish Cup away to Clachancuddin.

It was always likely to be a difficult afternoon against the Highland League side, but Dunipace certainly rose to the challenge.

Goals from Fleming and Grant secured the club a safe passage through to the next round despite Anderson pulling one back for the hosts.

Dunipace managed to hold on, though, and set up a much closer tie in the second round.

In fact, it could even be considered something of a local derby, with the club making the short journey into the wee county to face Sauchie at Beechwood Park.

The game will be played on October 23.

Before then, though, attention returns to league duty.

The club is aiming to maintain its promotion push at home to Ormiston.

Kick off at Westfield is 2.30pm.

Syngenta boss Zander Diamond has bolstered his ranks as he too aims to maintain his club’s promotion push.

The East of Scotland Football League Division X club are undefeated from their eight games played.

Further strength has been added at the back with former Gartcairn and East Kilbride goalkeeper Craig Murdoch arriving.

Diamond said: “Craig will add much needed competition for our number one shirt, and will be a valuable member of our squad.”