Falkirk assistant Kenny Miller to face SFA disciplinary panel after 'misconduct' charge

As our pictures show, Martin Rennie’s assistant at the Bairns was dismissed from the dugout by referee Colin Steven at the end of the League One 2-0 defeat after remonstrating with the officials.

He sat in the stand for Falkirk’s 1-1 draw at home to Peterhead on Tuesday night, which left the club fifth in the third tier, three points off the play-offs having played a game more than fourth-placed Queen’s Park.

Now Miller faces a misconduct charge after allegedly breaching rule 203 of the governing body’s guidelines at the weekend. He joined his former Vancouver Whitecaps boss in December following the dismissal of Paul Sheerin, but the pair have seen just three wins from 10 matches in charge so far.

Kenny Miller sent off at the end of the game by referee Colin Steven. (Picture Michael Gillen)

He could face further punishment if the hearing on March 19 decides he broke the SFA rules.